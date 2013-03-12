Barclays Banker Named Rich Ricci Has A Show Horse Named Fat Cat In The Hat

Photo: ap

Rich Ricci, the head of Barlcays UK corporate investment bank, is catching fire from politicians, bookies and race fans all over the UK, the Mirror reports.Ricci, who wears a hat to all the races he attends, has 11 horses entered in this week’s Cheltenham Festival. It’s an annual racing and hunt competition second only to the Grand National in terms of prize money. Ricci and his wife have 40 horses total and have already won almost $900,000 racing this year.



If Ricci’s horse, Fatcatinthehat, wins a hurdle race for which it’s favoured 12-1, he and his wife will pick up an additional $111,547.50.

From the Mirror:

Labour MP John Mann, a member of the Treasury Select Committee, described it as an “insult”.

He added: “It shows how out of touch these bankers are.”

The bookies are also less than happy. Ladbrokes spokesman David Williams moaned: “If Fatcatinthehatwins, we will sink into recession – all the bankers will be shovelling their bonuses on to the horse.

“Mr Ricci has some fancied runners and it’s an odds-on shot he will be celebrating a winner this week.” Fat cat in the hat is 12-1 third favourite to win Wednesday’s Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle, which carries a £75,000 first prize.

The Mirror also points out that Mr. Ricci is known for buying Euro­Millions tickets for the $137,236.40 jackpot last summer. He reportedly bought them with £50 notes.

Now that’s some bad press.

