Britain Gets Humiliated In New Michelin Star Restaurant Rankings

The Michelin Guide awarded a new set of stars to restaurants in Britain on Thursday, the highest honour any chef can attain. As usual, the new ranking came with some controversies:

London’s two Nobu restaurants were both stripped of their stars.

Manchester, widely expected to feature, didn’t get any stars.

Britain still has no new two- or three-star restaurants — a cultural humiliation for a country that many have argued is leading the way internationally.

Two stars went to restaurants on remote Scottish islands, “The Three Chimneys, housed within a crofter’s stone cottage on Skye, and the Isle of Eriska on the tiny island of the same name in Argyll,” The Guardian noted.

Bloomberg added, archly:

“It’s a slim haul for a country whose food scene is developing so rapidly. The total of 167 stars is paltry and just four establishments have the top ranking.”

The UK’s most famous chef, Gordon Ramsey, kept his three-star rating at his Chelsea restaurant.

See the full breakdown of new and current Michelin starred restaurants here.

Here are the new restaurants with stars:

