The UK’s ambassador to Afghanistan stayed in Kabul after the Taliban takeover to help people escape

The United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Stanley Charles Bristow pictured in 2019. Mikhail TereshchenkoTASS via Getty Images

UK Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow remained in Kabul as the Taliban took over the city.

He helped process visa applications and organize the evacuation of British citizens from Afghanistan.

Some 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghan staff could be evacuated by the UK government, a diplomatic source told The Telegraph.

The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Afghanistan stayed in Kabul amid the Taliban takeover to help people flee the country.

The Foreign Office told I News that ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow helped process visa applications and organize the evacuation of British citizens from Afghanistan.

“We have reduced our diplomatic presence in response to the situation on the ground, but our ambassador remains in Kabul and UK Government staff continue to work to provide assistance to British nationals and to our Afghan staff,” the Foreign Office said. “We are still doing all we can to enable remaining British nationals, who want to leave Afghanistan, to do so.”

About 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghan staff could be evacuated, a diplomatic source told The Telegraph.

At least 300 British passport holders left Afghanistan on Sunday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC Breakfast.

Another 200 left on Monday, a diplomatic source told The Telegraph.

“Our focus is on being able to be there to help get people out as long as possible,” the source said.