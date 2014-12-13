Amazing Animation Shows All Flights Over The World's Busiest Airport In 24 Hours

This amazing visualisation provides a guided tour of a day in UK airspace.

Each year NATS – a UK air traffic control service – manages around 2.2 million movements, peaking at over 8,000 a day (although there are around 7,000 on this particular day), with only 5.5 seconds delay per flight attributable to NATS.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of NATS.

