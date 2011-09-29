Just 60 Babies Were Adopted In The UK Last Year

Photo: Flickr/Alexander Normande

Only 60 babies were adopted in the UK last year despite record numbers being taken into care, reports the Independent. The number has fallen from 150 in 2007 and 4,000 in 1976. There are currently 65,520 kids under 16 in government care homes in the UK, the highest number for two decades.



The Guardian reported that the UK’s children’s minister, Tim Loughton, has said the figures are “just not good enough.” The government is now trying to streamline the adoption process, which normally takes two years and seven months to complete. It’s been proposed that babies under one-year-old be fast-tracked through the system.

The number of ethnic minority adoptions also remains low. Asian and Black children accounted for just four per cent of adoptions last year.

Of 65,520 children in care, three-quarters find themselves in foster care while just over 2,000 have been listed for adoption.

