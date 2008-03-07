UK Ad Network Adconion Buys Frontline Direct For $20M

UK ad network Adconion Media Group bought Las Vegas-based data management firm and direct marketer Frontline Direct for $20 million in cash and stock. Adconion itself raised $80 million from Index Ventures and Wellington Partners last week.



The WSJ says Adconion plans to use half of the money for acquisitions and technology investments and a quarter to expand in the US. Adconion sells ads on 350 Web sites including The Drudge Report, Sony’s Crackle and Demand Media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.