Traffic police pulled over an 84-year-old man and discovered he had been driving without a license since he was 12-years-old

A man in his 80s was pulled over by police while driving this car in Bulwell, Nottingham, UK. Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police

An 84-year-old driver pulled over by police told them he had been driving without a license for more than 70 years.

Police in Nottingham, UK, stopped the man driving a Mini in a grocery store parking lot while on a routine patrol on Wednesday.

The man told them that he had been driving with no license and no insurance since he was 12-years-old, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said in a Facebook post.

He told the officers that he had never before been stopped by police in all his years of driving.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured,” the police said on Facebook.

They added: “Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order ….. because it will catch up with you ….. one day …..”

Driving without a license attracts a punishment of license penalty points in the UK, a certain number of which can lead to a disqualification from driving. It can also warrant an unlimited fine if the driver has no insurance.

The police in Bulwell did not reveal what punishment the man in his 80s might face.