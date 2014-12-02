This School In Rural Illinois Has Produced Some Of The Most Amazing Visionaries In Tech

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is in a small college town located about 150 miles south of Chicago.

Surrounded by corn and soybean fields, Urbana-Champaign doesn’t strike you at first as a place where future tech leaders would emerge.

It’s why many people fail to realise that UIUC has bred some of the most remarkable tech visionaries in history. They built companies that essentially changed tech history as we know it.

