Uh Oh, White House Seeks Economic Advice From Twitter

Twitter cofounder and CEO Ev Williams is headed to the White House today.



The administration invited him to join a “young business leaders” summit to discuss the economic crises.

As Ev himself puts it — in a Twitter message, of course — “[this] must mean they’re *really* out of ideas.”

A reminder: With 6 million members and 700% plus growth, Twitter makes no money in the US. (It sells some ads in Japan).

(See also: Jon Stewart On Twitter: “I Have No Idea How It Works, Or Why It Is”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.