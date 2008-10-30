Uh-Oh, We're Missing Some Oil

Is it possible that OPEC’s supply cut isn’t just a way for the cartel to control the price of oil? Could it be that oil is disapearing faster than expected?



FT: Output from the world’s oilfields is declining faster than previously thought, the first authoritative public study of the biggest fields shows.

Without extra investment to raise production, the natural annual rate of output decline is 9.1 per cent, the International Energy Agency says in its annual report, the World Energy Outlook, a draft of which has been obtained by the Financial Times.

The findings suggest the world will struggle to produce enough oil to make up for steep declines in existing fields, such as those in the North Sea, Russia and Alaska, and meet long-term de­mand. The effort will become even more acute as prices fall and investment decisions are delayed.

Via: 24/7 Wall St.

