UGH: Tyson Recalls More Ground Beef Over E. Coli Scare

Photo: timoncd

First came the turkey, now comes the beef.Tyson just issued a recall of 131,000 pounds of ground beef for a possible E. coli contamination today.



The Ohio Department of Agriculture tested the meat for E. coli yesterday after the illness was reported in Ohio earlier this month.

The recalled products were sold at Kroger stores and have a “BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY” date of “SEP 12 2011,” with the establish number “245D” printed along the packages’ seam. The meat was processed on Aug. 23, 2011.

Although we would hope you’re not storing month-old meat in your fridge, the USDA Food Service Safety and Inspection Service urges consumers to check their freezers and discard the recalled meat immediately.

For more information on the recalled product, check the Food Safety and Inspection Service website or contact Tyson by phone at (866) 328-3156. Consumers may also speak with a FSIS virtual representative 24 hours a day by logging onto AskKaren.gov.









Now see the biggest product fails of 2011>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.