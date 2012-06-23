UH OH: 'Transformers 4' Has A New Cast, Lower Budget & May Take Place In Space—Here's Today's Buzz

- Michael Bay says the budget for ‘Transformers 4’ has been cut by $30M and might take place in space. Oh, and “It’s a new cast. We’ve moving on to something different,” Bay told the LA Times.
- Undercover lover alert! Actor Giovanni Ribisi, 37, quietly wed British model Agyness Deyn, 29, in Los Angeles. Ribisi has one daughter from a previous marriage.
- And they weren’t the only couple to make it official … Wynonna Judd is married! The country crooner wed Cactus Moser, a musician in her travelling band, at her Tennessee home last weekend.
- MSNBC is replacing Dylan Ratigan’s show with a new program called “The Cycle,” which will feature a permanent cast of four: conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, author and pundit Touré, Salon writer Steve Kornacki and former Congressional candidate Krystal Ball. The show launches on Monday at 3 PM.
- Sorry ticket-holding Radiohead fans, the band is postponing part of their Europe concert tour after a stage collapsed in Toronto killing the group’s drum technician.
- Alec Baldwin’s 16-year-old daughter Ireland looks exactly like h…is ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.
- Retirement? What retirement? Charlie Sheen will return to the big screen playing the president of the United States of America in the Robert Rodriguez-directed “Machete Kills.” The two announced the casting news via Twitter.Twitter
