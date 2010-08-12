This Is Now Looking Like A Serious Euro Break Down

The euro broke $1.30 overnight, then settled in the $1.29s. Now it’s just slipped again and is heading for the $1.280 mark. This is starting to look like a real break down for the currency:



Photo: Finviz.com

It can’t help that the E.U. has been exposed, by Slovakia, as powerless to prevent nations from backing out of their Greece bailout pledges.

It also can’t help that European industrial production unexpectedly fell.

