UH OH: The Actor Who Plays Heir Matthew Crawley On 'Downton Abbey' Won't Return For The Next Season

Photo: Downton Abbey

Fans of the British aristocracy drama ‘Downton Abbey’ are counting the days until January 6th, when the third season of the show premieres in the U.S.



The showing of the third season has just concluded in the U.K., and the last episode apparently explains why one of the most important characters in the show, the heir to the mansion and title of the Earl of Grantham, will not be returning.

And now the actor who plays the heir, Dan Stevens, has confirmed that he won’t be returning for the fourth season, Nancy Tartaglione of Deadline reports.

So, let the speculation begin (among out-of-the-loop viewers on this side of the pond):

Does the heir, Matthew Crawley:

* Get sick of Downton and/or fiance Mary Crawley (daughter of the current Lord Grantham) and bolt?

* Die?

* Depart temporarily for some adventure, only to return later to take over Downton, marry (or reunite with) Mary, and sire future heirs?

* Other?

7.3 million Britons watched the season finale last night. Americans now await the truth…

(Meanwhile, if you don’t like spoilers, don’t Google “Matthew Crawley.” I just did, and now I know.)

