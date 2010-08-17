Uh Oh, Spotify Is Already Losing Talent

Spotify founders Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek

Photo: Spotify

Spotify, the super-hyped European music startup, is already losing big talent:

Paul Brown, SVP of strategic partnerships, is leaving this Friday for a startup outside the music industry, MusicWeek reports (via TC Europe).

Rasmus Andersson, head of design, left to join Facebook.

These moves aren’t a good sign. Isn’t this supposed to be one of the hottest young companies in the world?



Late last month, Spotify denied a report that it was “back to square one” with its record-label negotiations to launch in the U.S.

