Uh Oh, Spotify Is Already Losing Talent

Photo: Spotify
Spotify, the super-hyped European music startup, is already losing big talent:
- Paul Brown, SVP of strategic partnerships, is leaving this Friday for a startup outside the music industry, MusicWeek reports (via TC Europe).
- Rasmus Andersson, head of design, left to join Facebook.
These moves aren’t a good sign. Isn’t this supposed to be one of the hottest young companies in the world?
Late last month, Spotify denied a report that it was “back to square one” with its record-label negotiations to launch in the U.S.
See Also: Music Startups: What A Crappy Investment
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.