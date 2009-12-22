Apple's iPhone Is A Lousy Phone, SNL Notices

Thanks in part to AT&T’s spotty service, iPhones are great computers, but lousy phones. The mainstream is starting to catch on.During his fake newscast on Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers reported on the upcoming Google Phone.

“It was reported this week that Google would soon launch its own mobile phone as a challenge to the iPhone,” said Meyers.

“Also a challenge to the iPhone? Making phone calls.”

Now we know why Verizon, which expects to carry the iPhone next year, is already investing so much in its network.



