Uh Oh: Small Biz Optimism Falls Again In February

The National Association of Independent Businesses released their February metrics today and they aren’t looking good.

Small business optimism fell 1.3 points to 88.0 in February, but is up from 81.0 in March of 2009. Says Marketwatch:



The index is far below its average, but has gained from 81.0 in March 2009, the second-lowest reading ever. Small businesses were cutting workers and prices in an effort to increase sales, the survey said. Fewer businesses reported problems getting credit, with 9% of firms saying they couldn’t find the credit they need..

The full report, embedded below:



sbet201003

