UH OH: Romney Just Put His Campaign Merchandise On Sale

A reader just sent us this email received from the Romney campaign, which appears to be an announcement that Mitt Romney is putting his campaign swag on sale.



Yes, winter will end soon. Yes, lots of stores are putting winter gear on sale. And maybe that’s all that’s going on at the Romney Store.

But with Republicans just still not warming to Romney and all the talk of a Santorum resurgence and brokered convention, it’s hard not to wonder whether there isn’t some broader meaning here…

Friend,

Get it while before it’s hot!

Whether you’ve been eyeing the Romney quarter-zip sweatshirt or you want a Believe in America tumbler to keep your drink warm, now you can get your favourite Romney winter gear for 15% off.

Get 15% off all winter merchandise from our online store today through Monday using the code WINTER15.

Not only will you get Romney gear at a great price, but you’ll also be making a contribution to help carry Mitt’s message across America.

Thanks!

