Uh-Oh: Rally Fades Again

So yeah, that bear-market bull rally is over. Every time stocks go up, gravity asserts itself and brings them right back down again.



After rising early, the Dow is now off 44 points and the NASDAQ off 14, or about .8%. The S&P 500 is down by a similar degree. Energy continues to be weak as oil and gas prices utterly collapse. The price of a barrel of crude may break below $60 soon.

Remember when we were talking about the Fed preparing ot raise rates again? Exactly.

