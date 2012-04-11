Hot Social Startup Pinterest Sees Its Growth Get Creamed

Photo sharing/collecting site Pinterest’s growth has slowed down the first time, maybe ever.



It only added 1 million new U.S. unique visitors in March. That’s just 5% growth. In February it added 6 million new users, for 52% growth.

It’s hard to keep up strong growth forever, and all startups go through bumps, but this has to have some people worried.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: comScore, Business Insider

