Uh-Oh: Cyber-Activists "Anonymous" Claim They've Obtained The Dreaded STUXNET

An interesting story has been brewing over the past week, as the anonymous cyber activists known as Anonymous (remember them from all the Wikileaks payback attacks?) has been at war with a public security firm known as HB Gary. That company has specifically been going after the shadowy organisation.



You can read about it here, but the gist is that hackers were able to infiltrate HBGary’s servers pretty badly, defacing the company and supposedly stealing all kinds of files.

Among them?

A user named Topiary says this:

STUXNET, of course, is the computer virus that ravaged Iranian computers last year, supposedly emanating from the US. Read more about it here.

There’s no way of knowing whether this real or not, but if true it should be worrisome for anyone who draws their ire.

