MySpace Gives The Privacy Whiners What They Want – You Switching?

MySpace is rolling out a new privacy feature in response to the latest uproar over Facebook:



In the coming weeks, MySpace will continue to simplify its privacy settings to create a simpler, more intuitive approach that gives users greater control over their information. Setting options will include public, friends only, or public to anyone 18 or over. In making this change, MySpace will default the setting to “friends only” for any user who previously had any granular page setting to “friends only.” Users can change this option with one click if they choose.

This new option sounds exactly like what everyone has been calling for these past few weeks after Facebook’s latest policy change.

So. When is everybody switching?

(Oh, you’re not? Told you so.)

