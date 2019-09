A late development.



Gunfire just erupted in Alexandria between pro and anti-Mubarak forces.

Turn to Al-Jazeera, and you can see the clashes, and hear gunfire (that is apparently being shot into the air).

Obviously Mubarak’s big speech has not done anything to quell the protesters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.