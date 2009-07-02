Uh-Oh: Now The Eggheads Are Going To Washington

You’ve heard the fable, right?



The nerds, the physicists, the software geeks and the engineers all flocked to Wall Street, drawn by the huge salaries. But they turned the place into their mad scientist lab and blew up the world. Now, the money is gone. Wall Street isn’t hiring the eggheads anymore.

And many people consider this a brain drain good thing, since it means that our smartest people are going to go into fields that were starved for talent during the boom.

But what if the fable doesn’t end there? What if it gets the cause-and-effect wrong? Rather than thinking of the marriage of Wall Street and geekery as this combustive mix, what if the real problem is that geeks go on a destruction rampage wherever they go.

Where were they before Wall Street? Oh right, defence contractors, building bombs and missiles and radar systems. Thank nerds for the creation of the nuke, the one product that truly poses systemic risk.

And now they’re going to Washington, DC, bright-eyed and eager to join the Obama administration.

The Stimulist lauds the new trend:

In his recent address at the Radio and TV Correspondents’ Dinner, comedian and proud nerd John Hodgman mused that Barack Obama may be the first nerd president of the modern era. The conventional wisdom during the campaign, of course, was that Obama was more cool than geeky. But there’s no debate over the group he’s brought with him: the eggheads have returned to Washington. Does the rise of the Orszags and Geithners, teamed with the President’s professorial mindset, signal that liberal intellectuals can finally come out of the closet? Will the Democratic Party at long last be able to shed the “elitist” label that doomed so many of its hopefuls, from Michael Dukakis to Al Gore? History suggests otherwise.

…

If history is any guide, the Obama administration will not succeed at permanently removing anti-intellectualism from the national mindset. Sure, Obama’s got a cool factor, and he’s hired what has to be the best pickup hoops squad in White House history. But, ultimately, this group is a bunch of braniacs. The jocks will almost certainly rise again. Obama’s whiz kids should focus their brain power on creating lasting reforms to health care, education, the economy, and energy, and do their best to emulate some of America’s more distinguished eggheads.

Oh god. Before, when the geeks were on Wall Street, we at least had the luxury of avoiding them with our financial decisions. Now they’re in power over all different aspects of our life, and there’s nothing we can do about it. Anything dreamed up in their lab of destruction may become law of the land.

The problem is that there isn’t that much legitimate work for really smart people. With a mechanic or a carpenter or a janitor or anyone else who works with their hands in some manner, you can be certain that the fruits of their labour will be productive and beneficial for society. Move up the food chain from physical labour and you get architects, and already there it gets a lot dicier, as so many seem to be on a quest of making society either a) ugly or b) ridiculous looking.

Other forms of brain work are all suspect.

Lawyers are necessary, but the industry has turned itself into a tremendous cost on society.

Teachers. They’re the ones who ruined our children’s minds.

maths geeks: If they’re not professors, there’s a good chance they’re up to no good.

Artists: Sure, on net they may beautify the world, but it’s such a risk going into that field.

You could go on and on, but the smarter and brighter you are, the less likely it is that you go into a field that does unalloyed good for the world.

This wasn’t much of a problem in the pre-knowledge economy. You might’ve been a mathematical genius in ancient Egypt, but you still probably supported yourself by hauling carved-out stones up that ramp to make pyramids. [Or like some of us, you believe that the stones were poured from an early form of concrete… whoops, that’s for another discussion]. Point is, before the knowledge economy and before the division of labour, and before we had the tools to extend one man’s ideas far and wide, smart people weren’t a big liability for society.

Now, unquestionably, they are a liability. Problem is, we’re still on this push of making everyone as smart and educated as possible. We just don’t have any productive work for people to do once they get educated.

And it hardly needs mentioning that the history of intellectuals in public office has a very dubious past, indeed. Some of the world’s most monstrous leaders have been intellectuals — engineers and artists, in particular, have been some of the worst offenders throughout history.

Granted, we don’t expect the current crop of Washington-ites to do anything too ghastly, but it makes us very nervous.

