Now JPMorgan Is Betting On Business Growth Anywhere BUT The US, Too

USA, eat my dust.

First it was Steve Schwarzman moving out of the US temporarily and announcing in a speech at a Goldman Sachs conference that, “at least half the world is doing well.”And now, JPMorgan’s Greg Guyett, chief executive of the global corporate bank has announced that JPMorgan is hiring 100 new bankers located anywhere but the U.S.



One hundred may sound small for a bank of JPMorgan’s size, but it’s a substantial increase when you consider that the bank currently has only 200 international “bankers” with the same job as the new hires – loaning money.

Here are the plans, according to City AM:

JPMorgan Chase & Co is hiring 100 corporate bankers outside the United States, in a bet that loan demand in the rest of the world will grow faster than in the bank’s home base.

JPMorgan’s announcement is basically just an echo of Schwarzman’s. They’re moving out of the country and taking their money with them.

