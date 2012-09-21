UH OH: Looks Like The Pretty New iPhone Scratches Easily

Don’t put your keys in the same pocket as your iPhone 5.



Apple replaced the glass back of the iPhone 4/4s with an aluminium one for the iPhone 5, which goes on sale today.

One reason Apple did this was that the glass was too easily shattered and scratched.

But today, MacRumors reports that new iPhone 5 users are already reporting the aluminium back may have a similar problem. When the phone is scratched, a different colour metal shows up underneath.

Look what one Overclockers UK user was able to do with a SIM card and keys:

Both the backing and the edge of the band around the phone are pretty easily scuffed up, says this user.

Pocket-lint noticed the same thing in its review:

We’ve already noticed that on the black model the edge has started to wear, revealing the shiny silver aluminium metal underneath the “slate” coloured coating and, indeed, we’ve witnessed it on two separate models, ruling out a fluke manufacturing error.

The Overclock user says the iPhone 5 reminds him of the HTC One S, which also had scratching problems, as demsonstrated in this video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.