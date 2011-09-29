UH OH: Little Tikes Recalls 1.7 Million Toy Nails For Choking Hazard

Note: This is not the recalled product.

Photo: TheBusyBrain

Little Tikes announced a voluntary recall of 1.7 million Workshop Sets & Trucks today due to a possible choking hazard.The recalled toy sets feature oversized plastic nails that are 3¼ inches long by 1¼ inch wide.



The recall comes after two reported incidents of toddlers choking after getting the toy nails lodged in their throats. Both children made a full recovery.

The toy sets were priced between $25 and $100 and sold in stores nationwide from March 1994 through June 2009.

Interestingly, Little Tikes recalled 1.6 million toy sets with the same oversized toy nails in 2009.

For a full list and picture of the recalled products check the CPSD website.

Consumers are urged to take the toy nails from children and contact the company for instructions on receiving a replacement by mail or online.

For questions, consumers may contact Little Tikes at (800)-791-2737 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, or visit the company’s website.

