Uh-Oh: Let's Hope Tomorrow's "Golden Cross" On The Dow Isn't The Opposite Of The Death Cross

Remember the Death Cross on the Dow. We saw that a few months ago in early July, when the 50-day moving average dove below the 200-day moving average, and everyone said the world was coming to an end.



Well… that turned out to basically the bottom for the summer.

And now we’re getting the opposite. Bespoke observes were about to see the “Golden Cross,” as the 50-day moving average is about to cross above the 200-day moving average on the Dow.

That means we’re screwed, right?

Photo: StockCharts.com

