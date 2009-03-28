Uh-Oh: Jamie Dimon Says March Was Weak Again

Somethign we missed when Jamie Dimon emerged from the White House. The JPMorgan (JPM) CEO told Erin Burnett that after a solid January and February, business in March started to deteriorate again. Not good.



All those memos about returning to profitability may have been a tad premature, no?

ZeroHedge:

If the pillar of stable banks that is JPM is saying things are back to normal, read horrendous, we can’t wait to see Vikram tell people he was really drunk or high or both when he said that the January-February trend was his friend (only exception if copious amounts of roofies were involved).

