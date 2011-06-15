Uh-Oh: It Sounds Like They Don't Have A Deal On Greece

Photo: AP

A deal for another bailout of Greece has not yet been reached, according to Luxembourg’s finance minister, Luc Frieden (via Bloomberg).Frieden, commenting at the European finance ministers meeting today, said the deal may not be done until July.



He also suggested that the private sector will be involved in this bailout, a fact now well known.

The euro is falling on the news, but it has also been sliding in the wake of Bernanke’s speech, so recent movements may be a bit misleading.

More to follow…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.