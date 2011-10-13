Friday Could Bring A Dramatic End To Occupy Wall Street

Photo: Lucy Kafanov

It could be a very interesting scene at Occupy Wall Street this Friday.Azi Paybarah at Capital New York reports that the owners of Zuccotti Square, Brookfield Properties, has sent a letter to the NYPD asking for help in clearing and cleaning the park for “sanitation” purposes.



And though Bloomberg doesn’t want to forcibly remove everyone, he has asked that the protesters leave Friday for “cleaning” the park, after which they can return.

We’d be pretty surprised if anything like a temporary cleaning of the park goes smoothly, or if protesters willingly go along with the cleaning (again, even if it’s temporary). (See update below).

So something dramatic could happen.

Also worth noting is that Bloomberg visited the park yesterday, a gesture seen by some there as impressive.

The picture above was taken by RT’s Lucy Kafanov.

UPDATE: It’s on! According to Gothamist, the protesters have no plans to leave for the cleaning, and say they will clean it themselves.

