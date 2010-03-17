Uh Oh: Honda Recalls 410,000 Vehicles Over, You Guessed It, Brake Problems

First Toyota, now Honda.



———————————————-

AP: Honda Motor Co. says it is recalling about 410,000 Odyssey minivans and Element small trucks in the U.S. because of problems with the brake pedals.

The recall includes 344,000 Odysseys and 68,000 Elements from the 2007 and 2008 model years.

Honda says the brake pedals can feel soft to drivers and must be depressed closer to the floor than usual before the vehicles will fully stop. The condition worsens over time but affects only some of the vehicles.

The company says the problem happens because a part in the stability control system can let a small amount of air into the braking system.

Honda says owners should take their vehicles to a dealer as soon as they get notification from Honda. Letters will go out at the end of April.

