UH OH: Groupon Is Under Investigation For A Sketchy Stock Spike

Photo: 60 Minutes screenshot

On the day Groupon reported its most recent earnings, the stock spiked by 20% out of nowhere.Then after the market closed Groupon’s earnings were a blowout, soundly beating Wall Street’s expectations.



Coincidence?

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or Finra, is investigating to find out, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Right now the investigation is just in the early stages and there’s no word on which way it will go.

But, it sure looks like even when Groupon does something right, like good earnings, it does something wrong, like a weird stock spike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.