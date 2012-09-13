UH-OH: Greek Coalition Leaders Says 'NO' To Public Sector Layoffs

Just a few headlines that indicate that things are not going swimmingly in Greece.



Via Bloomberg… Fotis Kouvelis, the head of the Democratic Left party (which is part of the governing coaliation, along with New Democracy and PASOK has come out of a meeting saying that there is no way he can agree to public sector layoffs, as demanded by outside officials.

More as warranted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.