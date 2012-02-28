Uh-Oh... Did Gas Prices Finally Just Hit The US Consumer?

Photo: Flickr / I-5 Design & Manufacture

According to the ICSC-Goldman Sachs weekly retail sales report, weekly retail sales well by 1.0% for the week ending February 25th, according to MNI.Also, on a year-over-year basis, the gain of only 2.7% was the worst reading in several weeks.



Of course this is volatile, but with the constant drumbeat about gas prices and recession, would it be a surprise if consumers retrenched a bit last week?

We’ll keep checking in on this.

