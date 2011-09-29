UH-OH: Copper Is Getting Destroyed

Equities are down a bit today, but the real carnage is in commodities.
Gold is down over 2.5% and silver is down over 5%.
What’s really getting killed though?
Copper. It’s off over 7%, and of course that one has a great reputation as an economic bellwether.
Here’s a multi-week look. Note the big black bar at the end.
The move is being attributed to concerns about China.
For Goldman’s recent China observations, see here.
