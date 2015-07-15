Uh Oh: Chinese stocks are collapsing again

Martin Hunter/Getty Images

After a brief respite last week, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallying more than 13% in three days, selling of Chinese stocks returned this afternoon.

The Shanghai Composite is currently off 4.64%, on track for it largest one-day percentage decline since July 3.

Other indices, particularly for smaller stocks, are also being pummeled.

Earlier today China released Q2 GDP, along with industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment figures for June – all of which beat handsomely to the upside.

