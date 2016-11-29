UH OH: Chinese commodity futures have suddenly gone into reverse

Photo by Yuli Seperi/Getty Images

Uh oh.

Something appears to have derailed the China commodity futures express after days of stonking gains.

As the final scoreboard for Tuesday’s day session reveals, there are signs a reversal may be underway.

SHFE Copper ¥47,160 , -4.11%

¥47,160 , -4.11% SHFE Aluminium ¥13,505 , -3.22%

¥13,505 , -3.22% SHFE Zinc ¥23,800 , -0.46%

¥23,800 , -0.46% SHFE Nickel ¥94,520 , -3.15%

¥94,520 , -3.15% SHFE Rebar ¥3,062 , -6.67%

¥3,062 , -6.67% DCE Iron Ore ¥577.00 , -6.26%

¥577.00 , -6.26% DCE Coking Coal ¥1,345.50 , -9.00%

¥1,345.50 , -9.00% DCE Coke ¥1,837.00 , -8.77%

Everything is down, quite an anomaly to recent days when, with the odd exception, everything was up.

On Monday, the Shanghai Futures Exchange announced that it would limit the size of positions held by non-members in rebar futures to 8,000 lots, down from the previous limit of 10,000 lots.

The changes came into effect on Tuesday.

That was followed by a separate announcement from the Dalian Commodities Exchange that it had increased the margin requirement for iron ore futures to 10%, beginning Monday.

While these did not lead to weakness in rebar and iron ore futures in overnight trade, they may be responsible for the declines being seen today.

If true, it will bolster the increasingly-held view that recent gains have been driven by speculative forces, rather than fundamental factors.

While the drop in price terms is insignificant compared to the prior week’s gains, when iron ore futures rallied 30% in five days, momentum in these markets is a powerful force that’s often hard to stop once it gets a foothold.

