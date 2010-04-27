Uh-Oh: Americans Beginning To Love Stocks Again (And Are Still Bizarrely Infatuated With Real Estate)

A new Gallup poll confirms a few not very surprising things.



One is that America is starting to believe in stocks again, which, given the S&P at 1200 is not altogether surprising. 22% think they’re the best long-term investment.

Also, despite everything, Americans still hold a bizarre fixation with real estate, as a plurality, 29%, still consider it the best investment. (Though this is down from 50% at one point).

And bonds — which most Americans have never seen in a bear market — continue to pull up the rear.

Here’s the chart.

