Uh Oh--Google May Not Want to Do Search Deal With Yahoo, After All

From Silicon Alley Insider: The Yahoo-Google (GOOG) search partnership test was a brilliant move by Yahoo (YHOO) to extract a few more dollars out of Microsoft (MSFT). Which it did. Which Yahoo sniffed at.



And now that the original raison d’etre for the Google partnership has disappeared, Yahoo shareholders are banking on another one, which is the ONE BILLION DOLLARS in incremental cash flow (not) that investors expect to immediately receive from a formal Yahoo-Google search deal.

Not so fast, says the WSJ. Now that Google has thumbed its nose at Redmond yet again by breaking up the Yahoo deal, Google is apparently having second thoughts…

Continue reading on Silicon Alley Insider >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.