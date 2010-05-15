Uh-Oh, 0.00000068% Of Facebook Users Promise To Quit On May 31

It’s more than a trend. Facebook users are preparing to quit en masse on May 31, which is being called “quit Facebook day.”



When we first saw the site (via ReadWriteWeb) two hours ago, there was 68 people committed to quitting. Now it’s up to 272.

That means roughly 0.00000068% of Facebook’s 400 million users are going to leave.

Hey, Diaspora, make sure the servers are fired up for June 1. You’re going to have hundreds (!) of new users.

Or don’t. Because, who’s kidding whom, people aren’t quitting Facebook, even if they say otherwise.

See Also: 26 Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.