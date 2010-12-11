Photo: AP

According to The Guardian, German troops were in France today for the first time since WWII in a “symbolic defence of the euro””German soldiers are today welcome in France,” the German chancellor said at a meeting with Sarkozy, the French president, in Freiburg. “For me, that has great symbolism, after all the misdeeds Germany was guilty of during the Nazi era.”



…

The two countries’ leaders vowed their “total” determination to defend the euro from the turmoil of Europe’s government debt crisis in the run-up to the Brussels summit next week. But they stood by their rejection of raising money through pan-European bonds or expanding a €750bn (£630bn) rescue fund.

(via @lorcanrk)

