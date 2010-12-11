Uh...

Joe Weisenthal
Merkel Sarkozy

Photo: AP

According to The Guardian, German troops were in France today for the first time since WWII in a “symbolic defence of the euro””German soldiers are today welcome in France,” the German chancellor said at a meeting with Sarkozy, the French president, in Freiburg. “For me, that has great symbolism, after all the misdeeds Germany was guilty of during the Nazi era.”

The two countries’ leaders vowed their “total” determination to defend the euro from the turmoil of Europe’s government debt crisis in the run-up to the Brussels summit next week. But they stood by their rejection of raising money through pan-European bonds or expanding a €750bn (£630bn) rescue fund.

