44-year-old Premier League coach dies after suffering heart attack on training ground

Alan Dawson
Ugo EhioguPAUgo Ehiogu in 2016.

Former England international and Tottenham Hotspur U23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training ground on Thursday.

