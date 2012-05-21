These Are Some Ugly US Bank Charts

We just wanted to point out what a hammering some US banks have been taking in recent weeks/months.



Here are some charts via Yahoo Finance.

Check out Jefferies, which was really under the grinder last year when Europe was combusting. It’s melting down again.

It’s gone from about $20 to under $13.

And check out Morgan Stanely, which was also in the same boat. Same deal now.

And of course the JPMorgan decline goes without saying.

Anyway, watch this space.

If names like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan get bad at an accelerating pace, watch out.

