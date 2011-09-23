The Ugliest NFL Throwback Jerseys Ever

We see it every year. Football teams bring back the old jerseys from years ago and wear them for a game.



It brings back memories of way back when and gets people talking. And most of the time the people are talking about how ugly they are.

Most teams should stick to their current jerseys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.