The Ugliest NFL Throwback Jerseys Ever

Leah Goldman
steelers

We see it every year. Football teams bring back the old jerseys from years ago and wear them for a game.

It brings back memories of way back when and gets people talking. And most of the time the people are talking about how ugly they are.

Most teams should stick to their current jerseys.

The Philadelphia Eagles throwbacks are pastel.

Here's a throwback of the Tampa Bay Bucs uniforms. They wore these uniforms back when they entered the NFL in 1976, and lost their first 26 games in them

These throwback Pittsburgh Steeler uniforms look more like soccer jerseys

Green Bay wore these blue throwbacks with brown helmets

The Denver Broncos throwback includes some interesting socks

The Jets throwback uniforms look more like Michigan

The stars on the shoulders don't work in the Cowboys' jerseys

Honorable college football mention: Michigan's throwbacks are terrible.

Honorable college football mention: Syracuse wore these throwback unis for several seasons. They never had a winning record in them.

Forget the ugly uniforms

These NFL Coaches Need Stylists >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.