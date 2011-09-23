The Ugliest NFL Throwback Jerseys Ever

We see it every year. Football teams bring back the old jerseys from years ago and wear them for a game.
It brings back memories of way back when and gets people talking. And most of the time the people are talking about how ugly they are.
Most teams should stick to their current jerseys.
Here's a throwback of the Tampa Bay Bucs uniforms. They wore these uniforms back when they entered the NFL in 1976, and lost their first 26 games in them
Honorable college football mention: Syracuse wore these throwback unis for several seasons. They never had a winning record in them.
