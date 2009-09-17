Ugly Renault Electric Concept Sprays Moisturizer In The Cabin Of The Car

Here’s a detail we didn’t see reported when Carlos Ghosn showed off his wacky new electric concept cars.



According to Jalopnik, the Renault Zoe, “mixes into the cabin air a moisturizing liquid to not only keep skin properly hydrated, but it also detoxifies and keeps the cabin smelling fresh to boot. The system was created in cooperation with L’Oréal and only confirms our stereotypes of the French.”

In case you missed them earlier in the week, here’s a look at the bizarrely named, ugly electrics Renault showed off.

Take a look →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.