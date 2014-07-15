18 Things Every Man Should Take Out Of His Closet And Burn

Each of the 17 articles of clothing on this list has a place, and that place is a trash can.
Some of them are out of date, some of them were always awful. Either way, with this list we’re not asking you to go on a shopping spree for the latest duds.
Quite the contrary – this list is just about doing the absolute bare minimum to look like a modern grownup in 2014.
The actual purpose of the Teva as an article of clothing remains unclear. Are they for running? No. Lounging on the beach? Surely there are better shoes for that. Hiking? Wouldn't one want to go with a close-toed shoe for that.
One can only come to the conclusion that these shoes were created to embarrass whoever is wearing them.
And you don't want to embarrass yourself, do you?
Obama yes. Chris Christie no, no, no.
Whether the jacket is part of a suit or actual outer wear, please keep in mind that the modern man's look is more tailored.
And by tailored we mean it's meant to make you look slim and comfortable, not big and drowning in your own clothes.
