You Can Now Rent Ugly Holiday Sweaters On Rent The Runway

Rent the Runway An ugly holiday sweater available for $US15 on Rent the Runway

It wouldn’t be the holidays without an Ugly Christmas Sweater party, but dropping a hard earned $US65 on a custom bedazzled snowman jumper is never a joy.

This year, Rent the Runway has launched a custom Ugly Holiday Sweater capsule collection specifically for this cause.

Unlike their usual array of fancy dresses, Rent the Runway has curated the collection of 12 sweaters, cardigans, and vests to be as unattractive as possible.

One sweater even features an entire teddy bear sewn onto the stomach.

The sweaters are all available in a single, one-size-fits all size, and a four day rental costs $US15.

The collection has launched just in time for National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day which will take place on Dec. 12th.

Rent the Runway An ugly holiday sweater cardigan available Rent the Runway

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.