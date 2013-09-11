The Most Ridiculous Thing Apple Announced Today Is Definitely This Holey IPhone 5C Case

Apple is known for designing some of the most beautiful products in the world and its $US29 cases for the new plastic iPhone 5C today, it was a letdown.

Apple tried to design a case that would let the colourful phone shine through, but it falls pretty short. The cases look like Swiss cheese, with rows of tiny dots that seem likely to collect dirt.

At the risk of being total aesthetes, we think the cases look ridiculous. Judge for yourself below.

