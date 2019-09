There have been a few hints here and there of a rebound in Greek economic data.



But there’s certainly nothing consistent.

And the numbers are dismal.

To wit:

#Greece The Production Index in Industry in May 2013 vs May 2012 recorded a decline of 4.6% — Efthimia Efthimiou (@EfiEfthimiou) July 10, 2013

A decline of just about 1% had been expected.

